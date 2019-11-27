Ramaphosa: Conclusion of Lesotho Dialogue for Reform 'phenomenal'

The South African president was on a working visit to the kingdom in his role as the Southern African Development Community facilitator.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said the conclusion of the Lesotho Dialogue for Reform was a phenomenal achievement.

Ramaphosa was on a working visit to the kingdom in his role as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator. An authority was established to oversee the reforms, including amending the constitution and security sector laws.

HE President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at the Manthabiseng Convention Centre for the Closing Ceremony of the SADC Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue and is met by Lesotho Prime Minister, HE Dr Tom Thabane & Leader of #SADC Facilitation Team, retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Ramaphosa delegated retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead the Lesotho facilitation, but he remained close to developments in the mountain kingdom.

On Wednesday, he attended the closure of a multi-stakeholder forum as presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko explained: “The president has said the conclusion of the multi-stakeholder forum today is a phenomenal achievement by the people of Lesotho.”

The president said the talks paved the way for an authority that would conclude the process.

“Today the national reform authority, which is a statuary body, will begin its work on the implementation of parliamentary, constitutional, and security reforms – a process that the people of Lesotho have defined as ‘the Lesotho we want’,” Diko said.

Ramaphosa was expected to also meet political, traditional, and civil society leaders.