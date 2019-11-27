PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 November 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 02, 08, 11, 13, 32 PB: 03

PowerBall Plus results: 05, 12, 17, 31, 34 PB: 16

