Pirates beat Polokwane City 3-2 in Absa Premiership match

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates got back to their winning ways as they came from a goal down to beat Polokwane City 3-2 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Polokwane was first to get on the board as a Charlton Mashumba scored from a set-piece to give them a surprise lead.

But the home side was not deterred as they kept on pushing for a goal. It would eventually come from the penalty spot after the referee found Nicholas Motloung to have handled the ball.

Gabadinho Mhango converted from the spot to level matters in the 35th minute. The big flashpoint of the half would come a minute later as Thembinkosi Lorch and Puleng Tloane clashed after the Polokwane player kicked the ball directly at the reigning Player of the Year.

Lorch stood up as the two squared off but the referee was having none of it as he red-carded both players and both sides were reduced to ten men.

It's the sixth red card in the last four games that Pirates have been involved in.

Pirates finished the half stronger, with Vincent Pule's free-kick just before half time going wide as the teams went into the break deadlocked.

The Buccaneers came out fighting in the second, with Pule leading the charge. His long-range effort was saved by Cyril Chibwe in the 56th minute.

Pirates continued to dominate possession and the finally made it count in the 66th minute as Tshegofatso Mabasa?s quick feet in the box saw him dribble past City's defence to put Pirates 2-1 up.

They could have made it three after City's defenders failed to clear the line but that effort in the 76th minute hit the bar.

Less than a minute later substitute, Kabelo Dlamini, put the game beyond the visitors as his quick shot left Chibwe stranded to give Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Mpho Mvelase would make it an uncomfortable last minutes for Pirates as his long-range effort made it 3-2.

Pirates, however, held on as they clinched their fourth win in 12 games and moved up to seventh.

It was their first win since October against Highlands Park.