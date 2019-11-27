Parents, shoppers warned of potential dangers ahead of Black Friday

SAPS has also urged parents who will be shopping with their children to identify a safe meeting place in case they get separated.

CAPE TOWN – Ensure credit card transactions are processed in your presence and beware of pickpocketers while moving in a crowd.

These are just some of the tips the South African Police Service (SAPS) has given consumers ahead of the much-anticipated Black Friday shopping frenzy.

SAPS has warned there are some dangers that come along with busy and frenetic Black Friday shopping.

Black Friday is an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, regarded as the beginning of America's Christmas shopping season since 1952.

SAPS has also urged parents who will be shopping with their children to identify a safe meeting place in case they get separated.

Authorities have advised parents to write their contact details on top of their children's hands or on a wristband and to also keep updated photos of their children to assist mall security to find missing children.

Only in recent years has Black Friday gained significant momentum in South Africa with some consumers even taking a day’s leave from work to get their hands-on bargains.