Nehawu vindicated by PSC findings against EC Transport Dept

Nehawu has been leading a campaign against the department’s management following allegations of recruitment and appointment irregularities in its scholar transport unit.

Picture: Nehawu.
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Workers union Nehawu said it was vindicated by the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) scathing findings against the Eastern Cape Transport Department.

Nehawu has been leading a campaign against the department’s management following allegations of recruitment and appointment irregularities in its scholar transport unit.

On Tuesday, the PSC said appointment irregularities account for 12% of issues raised about public service employees in the second quarter of the year.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said union members were concerned about a series of irregularities in the Eastern Cape Transport Department, including the appointment of a DDG without the proper qualifications.

Although Nehawu was fast to claim victory after the PSC findings against the department, it now also has to defend itself against similar allegations.

The Sowetan newspaper is reporting that the union's leader at the Tshwane University of Technology was appointed to a senior post without the pre-requisite qualifications.

The union has dismissed the report as false.

The PSC has called for new measures to be implemented to combat the recruitment anomalies in the public service.

