Nehawu vindicated by PSC findings against EC Transport Dept
Nehawu has been leading a campaign against the department’s management following allegations of recruitment and appointment irregularities in its scholar transport unit.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers union Nehawu said it was vindicated by the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) scathing findings against the Eastern Cape Transport Department.
Nehawu has been leading a campaign against the department’s management following allegations of recruitment and appointment irregularities in its scholar transport unit.
On Tuesday, the PSC said appointment irregularities account for 12% of issues raised about public service employees in the second quarter of the year.
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said union members were concerned about a series of irregularities in the Eastern Cape Transport Department, including the appointment of a DDG without the proper qualifications.
Although Nehawu was fast to claim victory after the PSC findings against the department, it now also has to defend itself against similar allegations.
The Sowetan newspaper is reporting that the union's leader at the Tshwane University of Technology was appointed to a senior post without the pre-requisite qualifications.
The union has dismissed the report as false.
The PSC has called for new measures to be implemented to combat the recruitment anomalies in the public service.
Popular in Local
-
Julius Malema charged for discharging firearm in public - NPA
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 November 2019
-
1 killed, 4 arrested after police chase over alleged motorcycle theft
-
Mo Shaik: Zuma’s defence of Guptas may have led to Schabir's prosecution
-
Suspected mall thieves under police guard in hospital after being shot
-
SAA gets parly tongue-lashing over decision to grant workers 5.9% increase
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.