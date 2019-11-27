Mokwena defends Lorch: He’s still the best player in the country

Rhulani Mokwena believes that Thembinkosi Lorch remains the best player in the Absa Premiership despite not scoring so far this season.

Lorch had another game to forget as he was sent off against Polokwane City as Orlando Pirates came from a goal down to beat their visitors 3-2 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

With the player cutting a frustrated figure for most of the season, Mokwena has defended the reigning player-of-the-year.

“We can’t be too critical of Nyoso, he is still the best player in the country,” he said. “If someone wants to argue with me, then we can argue because I talk stats and the others is opinion. The reigning footballer of the season award is at Thembinkosi Lorch’s house. He’s still the best player in the country”.

The Buccaneers secured their first win since October with that win over Polokwane on Tuesday night.

While they may have only secured four wins so far this season, and move up to seventh, Mokwena believes that his side are good enough to finish in the top three positions.

“If you look at us and where we are standing now, we are seventh but three points off third position. We know we can have a better season, we should be having a better season. The reality also is that I don’t think there is a consistent team in the PSL at the moment. I don’t see anyone winning four, five games in a row expect maybe the team in Gold and Black”.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat AmaZulu 1-0 at Loftus Stadium to move six points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

The Glamour Boys face Stellenbosch on Wednesday night in Cape Town looking to bounce back from their Telkom Knockout semi-final exit to Maritzburg United on Sunday.

Despite the gap between the sides, Pitso Mosimane is not fazed by having to chase in their quest to win a tenth title.

“May determines,” he laughed. “The fat lady sings in May. At the moment we are in the process. At the moment the trophy is in Chloorkop. We are defending it. You have to come and take it”.

Mosimane, meanwhile, has also confirmed that the club is already working on securing signings in the January transfer window as they juggle domestic obligations and their quest to win a second CAF Champions League title.

“It’s important for Sundowns to sign one good player,” he noted. “Maybe we sign two in December. One strong player or two. Maybe one south African and one outside because sometimes, for that kind of a tournament (CAF), you need a player that when he comes in can play at the same level of (Gaston) Sirino, same level of Themba Zwane. That level”.