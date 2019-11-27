Mo Shaik: Zuma’s defence of Guptas may have led to Schabir's prosecution
Schabir, who is Zuma's friend and his former financial advisor, was imprisoned after being found guilty of fraud and corruption in 2005.
PRETORIA - Former head of the foreign intelligence branch of the State Security Agency Mo Shaik has suggested that former President Jacob Zuma's defence of the Guptas might be linked to the investigation and prosecution of his own brother Schabir.
Mo Shaik made the submission at the state capture commission on Tuesday.
Schabir Shaik, who is Zuma's friend and his former financial advisor, was imprisoned after being found guilty of fraud and corruption in 2005.
He was controversially released on medical parole in 2009.
Both Mo Shaik and the former head of the agency's domestic branch, Gibson Njenje, have recalled the meeting in which Zuma allegedly shot down plans to investigate the Guptas and instead spoke of his friendship with them.
Shaik said he tried putting himself in Zuma's shoes to understand why he was adopting this position.
“Investigations into his friends, one of them having been Schabir Shaik, led to a successful prosecution.”
He said Zuma failed in his duties as president: “There came a point in his administration where he could not separate, even in his state of mind, he couldn’t separate his relationship with the Guptas from his responsibility as the head of the national executive with certain constitutional obligations and requirements.”
