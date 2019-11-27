KZN's Ugu district receives new advanced TLD HIV treatment

The health minister said the newly TLD medication had fewer side effects and patients were less resistant to it.

DURBAN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday launched new advanced anti-retroviral medication in Ugu, in the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, which he said promised to provide significant benefits to patients.

Mkhize said the newly launched TLD (tenofovir/lamivudine/dolutegravir) medication had fewer side effects and patients were less resistant to it. He said the medication would be distributed throughout the country.

Ugu district in KZN recently complied with the World Health Organisation’s standard of HIV prevention by ensuring that the majority of people living with the virus knew their status and were on treatment.

Mkhize said TLD would accelerate viral suppression in those living with HIV throughout the country.

“TLD is much cheaper than the previous combination, therefore we will be able to treat a lot more people,” Mkhize said.

He also used the event to promote the National Health Insurance (NHI).

“This is a fund that is going to ensure that we are able to purchase health services for all South Africans and guarantee equal access to health care where there is cross-subsidization,” he said.

Mkhize also said a probe into alleged corruption in the health care sector was taking place as the country prepares to launch the NHI.