NPA: Malema has case to answer for discharging firearm in public

The EFF leader appeared in the East London Magistrates Court for the unlawful possession of a firearm and for discharging it in a public place.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said it was certain that a firearm, and not a toy gun, was discharged by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the party’s rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, last year.

Malema appeared in the East London Magistrates Court for the unlawful possession of a firearm and for discharging it in a public place. The EFF had previously said Malema fired a toy rifle, which was meant to coincide with fireworks.

Security official Adriaan Snyman, who handed the EFF leader the rifle, was also charged and appeared in court.

Apart from a charge of discharging a weapon, the NPA said Malema also faced counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was also charged with reckless endangerment to persons or property.

NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “The reason why we have enrolled the matter is that we believe that we have evidence showing that Malema has a case to answer in relation to discharging a real firearm in public.”

Tyali said the case was postponed to February 2020.