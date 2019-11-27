NPA: Malema has case to answer for discharging firearm in public
The EFF leader appeared in the East London Magistrates Court for the unlawful possession of a firearm and for discharging it in a public place.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said it was certain that a firearm, and not a toy gun, was discharged by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the party’s rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, last year.
Malema appeared in the East London Magistrates Court for the unlawful possession of a firearm and for discharging it in a public place. The EFF had previously said Malema fired a toy rifle, which was meant to coincide with fireworks.
Security official Adriaan Snyman, who handed the EFF leader the rifle, was also charged and appeared in court.
Apart from a charge of discharging a weapon, the NPA said Malema also faced counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was also charged with reckless endangerment to persons or property.
NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “The reason why we have enrolled the matter is that we believe that we have evidence showing that Malema has a case to answer in relation to discharging a real firearm in public.”
Tyali said the case was postponed to February 2020.
Popular in Politics
-
Julius Malema charged for discharging firearm in public - NPA
-
Inquiry hears Zuma halted Fraser prosecution due to 'national concerns'
-
Zuma’s Nkandla homestead remains well-taken care of by state – spokesperson
-
Mo Shaik: Zuma’s defence of Guptas may have led to Schabir's prosecution
-
Despite opposition from DA & EFF, ANC backs Kholeka Gcaleka as next deputy PP
-
Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was ‘blackmailed’ before audio leaked
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.