Limpopo police following up on leads in Precious Ramabulana’s murder case
The 21-year-old was found dead in her room off campus on Sunday. She had been stabbed about 52 times and it was alleged she could have been raped.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police on Wednesday said they were following up on leads and hoped to make an arrest in the murder case of Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana.
The 21-year-old was found dead in her room off campus on Sunday. She had been stabbed about 52 times and it was alleged she could have been raped.
Ramabulana’s death sparked widespread outrage with renewed calls for perpetrators of gender-based violence to be dealt with harshly.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police are still investigating this particular horrific incident in which a 21-year-old student was stabbed several times. We are currently following up on some leads and we hope that we will be able to arrest the culprit.”
At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa directed Police Minister Bheki Cele to avail all necessary resources in Ramabulana’s murder investigation.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko earlier on Wednesday said Ramaphosa was angry about Ramabulana’s murder.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his horror and outrage at the murder of Precious Ramabulana. He has directed the minister of police to bring her killer to book,” she said.
Popular in Local
-
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
-
Transnet likely to feature in first state capture prosecution
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 November 2019
-
Julius Malema charged for discharging firearm in public - NPA
-
Zuma’s Nkandla homestead remains well-taken care of by state – spokesperson
-
Mo Shaik: Zuma’s defence of Guptas may have led to Schabir's prosecution
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.