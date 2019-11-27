Limpopo police following up on leads in Precious Ramabulana’s murder case

The 21-year-old was found dead in her room off campus on Sunday. She had been stabbed about 52 times and it was alleged she could have been raped.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police on Wednesday said they were following up on leads and hoped to make an arrest in the murder case of Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana.

Ramabulana’s death sparked widespread outrage with renewed calls for perpetrators of gender-based violence to be dealt with harshly.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police are still investigating this particular horrific incident in which a 21-year-old student was stabbed several times. We are currently following up on some leads and we hope that we will be able to arrest the culprit.”

At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa directed Police Minister Bheki Cele to avail all necessary resources in Ramabulana’s murder investigation.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko earlier on Wednesday said Ramaphosa was angry about Ramabulana’s murder.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his horror and outrage at the murder of Precious Ramabulana. He has directed the minister of police to bring her killer to book,” she said.