Just the ticket... Cape Town Sevens join in on Black Friday fever

The Cape Town Sevens is the second stop on the World Series circuit, with Dubai hosting the first of 10 legs on the circuit.

JOHANNESBURG - The HSBC Cape Town Sevens have announced that there will be a limited offer for tickets to the opening day of the tournament on Black Friday, the 29th of November.

The Blitzboks and all the other 27 teams will be in action on the opening day of a bumper tournament, starting on 13 December – including an eagerly awaited home debut for the Imbokodo, the Springbok Women’s Sevens team.

All available tickets for the first day of the tournament will sell for R99 on Black Friday at all participating Computicket outlets and online.

The 2019/20 World Sevens Series gets underway on 5 December as Fiji begin their bid to retain the title.