Just the ticket... Cape Town Sevens join in on Black Friday fever
The Cape Town Sevens is the second stop on the World Series circuit, with Dubai hosting the first of 10 legs on the circuit.
JOHANNESBURG - The HSBC Cape Town Sevens have announced that there will be a limited offer for tickets to the opening day of the tournament on Black Friday, the 29th of November.
The Blitzboks and all the other 27 teams will be in action on the opening day of a bumper tournament, starting on 13 December – including an eagerly awaited home debut for the Imbokodo, the Springbok Women’s Sevens team.
The Cape Town Sevens is the second stop on the World Series circuit, with Dubai hosting the first of 10 legs on the circuit.
All available tickets for the first day of the tournament will sell for R99 on Black Friday at all participating Computicket outlets and online.
The 2019/20 World Sevens Series gets underway on 5 December as Fiji begin their bid to retain the title.
Popular in Sport
-
Mokwena defends Lorch: He’s still the best player in the country
-
CSA won't challenge decision on Western Province Cricket Association
-
Man City owner to sell $500 million stake valuing itself at $4.8 billion - FT
-
WPCA commits to promoting good governance in cricket community
-
Pirates beat Polokwane City 3-2 in Absa Premiership match
-
CARTOON: Siya In The Future
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.