Julius Malema charged for discharging firearm in public - NPA

Apart from a charge of discharging a weapon, the National Prosecuting Authority said Malema also faced counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema appeared at the East London Magistrates Court for discharging a firearm in public.

At an EFF rally last year, Malema fired a rifle while he was on a stage.

His bodyguard Adriaan Snyman has also been charged.

He's also been charged with reckless endangerment to persons or property.

BREAKING NEWS: The NPA says EFF leader Julius Malema has appeared in the East London magistrates court and has been charged for discharging a firearm at an EFF rally in the Eastern Cape last year. The matter has been postponed to 24 February 2020. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2019

Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Tyali said the case was postponed to February 2020.

“Mr Malema is facing five counts, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and for discharging a firearm in a public place.”