Julius Malema charged for discharging firearm in public - NPA

Apart from a charge of discharging a weapon, the National Prosecuting Authority said Malema also faced counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema during a media briefing at Narec, Johannesburg on 21 November 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema appeared at the East London Magistrates Court for discharging a firearm in public.

At an EFF rally last year, Malema fired a rifle while he was on a stage.

His bodyguard Adriaan Snyman has also been charged.

Apart from a charge of discharging a weapon, the National Prosecuting Authority said Malema also faced counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He's also been charged with reckless endangerment to persons or property.

Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Tyali said the case was postponed to February 2020.

“Mr Malema is facing five counts, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and for discharging a firearm in a public place.”

