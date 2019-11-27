Julius Malema charged for discharging firearm in public - NPA
Apart from a charge of discharging a weapon, the National Prosecuting Authority said Malema also faced counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema appeared at the East London Magistrates Court for discharging a firearm in public.
At an EFF rally last year, Malema fired a rifle while he was on a stage.
His bodyguard Adriaan Snyman has also been charged.
He's also been charged with reckless endangerment to persons or property.
BREAKING NEWS: The NPA says EFF leader Julius Malema has appeared in the East London magistrates court and has been charged for discharging a firearm at an EFF rally in the Eastern Cape last year. The matter has been postponed to 24 February 2020. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2019
Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Tyali said the case was postponed to February 2020.
“Mr Malema is facing five counts, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and for discharging a firearm in a public place.”
