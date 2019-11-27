Jay-Z lawsuit gives Australian retailer 99 problems
Shawn Carter, best known by his stage name Jay-Z, filed a lawsuit with the Federal Court of Australia on 22 November claiming Australian brand The Little Homie had infringed on his intellectual property.
SYDNEY - Hip hop superstar Jay-Z is suing a small online Australian retailer for profiting from the use of his name and hit song 99 Problems in books that teach children the alphabet.
Shawn Carter, best known by his stage name Jay-Z, filed a lawsuit with the Federal Court of Australia on 22 November claiming Australian brand The Little Homie had infringed on his intellectual property.
The Age newspaper reported Tuesday that, according to the American rapper's lawyers, the company traded on his likeness and infringed on the copyright of the lyrics to 99 Problems.
The Little Homie advertises on its website a "hip-hop inspired" children's book called "A B to Jay-Z" for Au$34.95, as well as a colouring book of the same name for Au$19.95.
The back pages of the books riff off the lyrics to 99 Problems -- "If you're having alphabet problems I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but my ABC's ain't one!" -- a photo posted on The Little Homie's website showed.
The lawsuit said Jay-Z asked the company to stop selling the books in March 2018 but it continued to "deliberately and knowingly" use his likeness and lyrics in a "flagrant, glaring" manner, according to The Age.
The use of the rapper's name, image and lyrics was "calculated to injure, has injured and is continuing to injure the reputation and goodwill of Mr Carter," it continued.
Jessica Chiha, the founder of The Little Homie, is named as a respondent in the case.
Chiha raised Au$8,000 on Kickstarter in 2017 for the book -- which teaches the alphabet using an A-Z of hip hop artists -- that she described as being designed for "the next generation of hood rats".
Her online store also stocks titles such as "1 2 3 With the Notorious B.I.G." and is promoting the forthcoming "First 50 Words With 50 Cent".
The Little Homie has not yet filed a defence to the claims and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Jay-Z's Australian lawyers declined to comment.
The case is scheduled for an initial hearing on 6 December.
More in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 November 2019
-
Spice Girls 'confident' performing without Victoria Beckham
-
Zozibini Tunzi to use Miss Universe stage to tackle gender-based violence
-
Selena Gomez reportedly suffered panic attack before AMA performance
-
Billie Eilish is Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year
-
Dining and Down Syndrome, a winning combination for Brussels restaurant
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.