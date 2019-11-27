Inquiry hears Zuma halted Fraser prosecution due to 'national concerns'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

Inquiry hears Zuma halted Fraser prosecution due to 'national concerns'

Former head of the agency's domestic branch Gibson Njenje made the submission when presenting his evidence at the public hearings on Tuesday.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Barry Bateman 21 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how former President Jacob Zuma allegedly played a direct role in halting the prosecution of former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser, citing national security concerns.

The former head of the agency's domestic branch Gibson Njenje made the submission when presenting his evidence at the public hearings on Tuesday.

Fraser was alleged to have committed fraud and corruption related to the establishment of the Principal-Agent Network Programme but Zuma's intervention meant he was never charged and the matter did not go to trial.

Njenje told the state capture commission that after an investigation spanning two years, they handed over a docket to the Special Investigating Unit and the National Prosecuting Authority, who then prepared to prosecute Fraser and others.

But then he received a call from then Minister Siyabonga Cwele: “He told me that we needed to stop the investigation and prosecution of Mr Fraser and others.”

Njenje said he wanted to know they should halt the case: “It’s the president’s decision that we stop. He said the president thinks that this was going to compromise his national security if we went ahead and prosecute. I told the minister we were dealing with criminality here, not national security.”

Fraser has publicly denied any wrongdoing.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA