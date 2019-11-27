Inquiry hears Zuma halted Fraser prosecution due to 'national concerns'
Former head of the agency's domestic branch Gibson Njenje made the submission when presenting his evidence at the public hearings on Tuesday.
PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how former President Jacob Zuma allegedly played a direct role in halting the prosecution of former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser, citing national security concerns.
The former head of the agency's domestic branch Gibson Njenje made the submission when presenting his evidence at the public hearings on Tuesday.
Fraser was alleged to have committed fraud and corruption related to the establishment of the Principal-Agent Network Programme but Zuma's intervention meant he was never charged and the matter did not go to trial.
Njenje told the state capture commission that after an investigation spanning two years, they handed over a docket to the Special Investigating Unit and the National Prosecuting Authority, who then prepared to prosecute Fraser and others.
But then he received a call from then Minister Siyabonga Cwele: “He told me that we needed to stop the investigation and prosecution of Mr Fraser and others.”
Njenje said he wanted to know they should halt the case: “It’s the president’s decision that we stop. He said the president thinks that this was going to compromise his national security if we went ahead and prosecute. I told the minister we were dealing with criminality here, not national security.”
Fraser has publicly denied any wrongdoing.
Popular in Local
-
Julius Malema charged for discharging firearm in public - NPA
-
1 killed, 4 arrested after police chase over alleged motorcycle theft
-
Mo Shaik: Zuma’s defence of Guptas may have led to Schabir's prosecution
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 November 2019
-
Suspected mall thieves under police guard in hospital after being shot
-
Cape Town detective murdered in apparent house robbery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.