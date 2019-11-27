Herman Mashaba's legacy as City of Joburg mayor

Eyewitness News | 'Xenophobic,' a fighter against corruption, a great administrator - these are some of the things the city's once unlikely mayor has been called. On his final day in office after a controversial resignation, we ask people what they think of the Black Like Me businessperson's tenure at the helm of the City of Johannesburg. He also speaks about his relationship with the DA.