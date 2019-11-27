Herman Mashaba hangs up mayoral chains today
The businessperson turned politician resigned as Johannesburg mayor last month, citing tensions with the Democratic Alliance (DA).
JOHANNESBURG - Herman Mashaba will be hanging up the mayoral chain on Wednesday.
The businessperson turned politician resigned as Johannesburg mayor last month, citing tensions with the Democratic Alliance (DA).
His exit comes after three years in office.
WATCH: Herman Mashaba's legacy
Mashaba's election three years ago was monumental as it ended the African National Congress' more than 20-year rule in the country's economic hub.
He went from being disliked by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the kingmakers in the city council, to becoming their favourite.
Mashaba was previously criticised for being a lapdog of the EFF by conceding to their demands when budgets had to be passed.
But his relationship with the red berets got him in trouble with his own party.
When he resigned, he revealed the DA frustrated his mayorship and didn't support his pro-poor agenda.
He said he left Johannesburg in its best financial position, with workers insourced, 24-hour clinics, more police officers and R32 billion in construction projects.
