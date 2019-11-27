Hawks raid JHB factories accused of flouting labour laws

Hawks members were joined by immigration officers who verified the status of the employees.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks on Wednesday raided several factories in Industria in western Johannesburg with owners accused of flouting labour laws.

Hawks members were joined by immigration officers who verified the status of the employees. They said the operation was aimed at cracking down on factories that were not complying with factory standards.

Authorities raided two factories in Industria owned by Chinese nationals. One of the firms was manufacturing blankets and found to not be compliant with safety standards.

Department of Employment and Labour Inspector-General Aggy Moiloa said: “If you look at occupational health and safety, both these workplaces had poor ventilation, the dust is unbearable, it’s hot, and the chemicals are smelling all over the show,” Moiloa said.

She said that as officials entered the building, they found workers hiding.

“If you look at the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, these people are not allowed any type of leave and they work long hours.”

Authorities said such operations would continue throughout the day.