GP govt returns R250m infrastructure budget to Treasury over unfinished projects

Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko delivered the province’s Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Treasury said R250 million of its infrastructure budget has been returned to national Treasury because of projects that were not ready for implementation.

Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko delivered the province’s Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement on Tuesday.

She has increased Gauteng’s budget by R443.9 million.

At the beginning of the financial year, the Education Ministry had been allocated R49.809 billion.

That budget has now been decreased by R203.8 million.

This after the department returned R250 million, due to a lack of readiness to implement projects.

This money has been returned to circulation and assigned to other departments.

However, R46.2 million has been made available for the department to settle the outstanding municipal debt and school furniture.