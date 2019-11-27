Govt to implement anti-GBV programme at universities, TVET colleges - Nzimande

The minister was reacting after a Capricorn TVET College student, Precious Ramabulana, was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday said his department was finalising a policy framework on gender-based violence in the post-school education and training system.

She had been stabbed about 52 times and it's alleged she may have been raped.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with her murder.

In the wake of yet another murder of a student, Nzimande said his department was working to implement a gender-based violence programme at all universities and TVET colleges to address crimes against women on campus.

“We are trying to do all that we can as a government to drive a campaign against gender-based violence in our institutions.”

Nzimande said his department was committed to creating a safe environment where all students, particularly women, felt safe and protected.

“We need to ensure that student accommodation is not just a place to sleep in, but it’s an educational space, which must be safe.”

The minister has called for the speedy arrest and prosecution of those behind Ramabulana's murder.