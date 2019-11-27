Govt to implement anti-GBV programme at universities, TVET colleges - Nzimande
The minister was reacting after a Capricorn TVET College student, Precious Ramabulana, was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday said his department was finalising a policy framework on gender-based violence in the post-school education and training system.
The minister was reacting after a Capricorn TVET College student, Precious Ramabulana, was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday.
She had been stabbed about 52 times and it's alleged she may have been raped.
No arrests have yet been made in connection with her murder.
In the wake of yet another murder of a student, Nzimande said his department was working to implement a gender-based violence programme at all universities and TVET colleges to address crimes against women on campus.
“We are trying to do all that we can as a government to drive a campaign against gender-based violence in our institutions.”
Nzimande said his department was committed to creating a safe environment where all students, particularly women, felt safe and protected.
“We need to ensure that student accommodation is not just a place to sleep in, but it’s an educational space, which must be safe.”
The minister has called for the speedy arrest and prosecution of those behind Ramabulana's murder.
Popular in Local
-
SAA gets parly tongue-lashing over decision to grant workers 5.9% increase
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 November 2019
-
Ex-Sars senior official Van Loggerenberg obtains ‘evidence’ of unlawful raids
-
Enough is enough! MPs want an end to SAA bailouts
-
Parly’s justice committee names Kholeka Gcaleka as next deputy PP
-
DA places Stevens Mokgalapa on special leave over 'sex scandal'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.