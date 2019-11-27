Gauteng ANC to name Joburg mayoral candidate on Thursday

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

Gauteng ANC to name Joburg mayoral candidate on Thursday

The ANC Joburg region submitted three names on Tuesday to the provincial executive for consideration. The party said the name would be announced once the office bearers met with their national officials.

FILE: The leadership of the ANC in Gauteng. Picture: EWN.
FILE: The leadership of the ANC in Gauteng. Picture: EWN.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday confirmed that it would announce its Johannesburg mayor candidate when the council meets to elect a new mayor on Thursday.

The ANC Joburg region submitted three names on Tuesday to the provincial executive for consideration. The party said the name would be announced once the provincial office bearers met with their national officials.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) nominated its candidate Funzela Ngobeni to replace Herman Mashaba, while the Economic Freedom Fighters has fielded Musa Novela.

“Since the 2016 local government elections the ANC has been working on reconnecting with communities to better serve them. Despite the majority vote that the ANC received, we accepted the democratic process as it unfolded in council giving rise to a coalition arrangement led by the opposition,” said ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe in a statement.

Khawe said through their engagements with Joburg residents, there was an outcry from many communities who expressed concern about the deteriorating levels of service delivery by the DA-led government.

“This was evident considering the electoral outcome of the 2019 general elections where the DA dropped from 38% in 2016 to 29 % in 2019. In that period the ANC in Joburg grew from 45% to 49%. It is for this reason that the ANC will be fielding a mayoral candidate who will work towards ensuring the delivery of basic services and prioritise the rescuing of the municipality from the dire financial crisis it has been plunged into,” he said.

WATCH: Herman Mashaba's legacy as City of Joburg mayor

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA