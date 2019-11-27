Gauteng ANC to name Joburg mayoral candidate on Thursday

The ANC Joburg region submitted three names on Tuesday to the provincial executive for consideration. The party said the name would be announced once the office bearers met with their national officials.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday confirmed that it would announce its Johannesburg mayor candidate when the council meets to elect a new mayor on Thursday.

The ANC Joburg region submitted three names on Tuesday to the provincial executive for consideration. The party said the name would be announced once the provincial office bearers met with their national officials.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) nominated its candidate Funzela Ngobeni to replace Herman Mashaba, while the Economic Freedom Fighters has fielded Musa Novela.

“Since the 2016 local government elections the ANC has been working on reconnecting with communities to better serve them. Despite the majority vote that the ANC received, we accepted the democratic process as it unfolded in council giving rise to a coalition arrangement led by the opposition,” said ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe in a statement.

Khawe said through their engagements with Joburg residents, there was an outcry from many communities who expressed concern about the deteriorating levels of service delivery by the DA-led government.

“This was evident considering the electoral outcome of the 2019 general elections where the DA dropped from 38% in 2016 to 29 % in 2019. In that period the ANC in Joburg grew from 45% to 49%. It is for this reason that the ANC will be fielding a mayoral candidate who will work towards ensuring the delivery of basic services and prioritise the rescuing of the municipality from the dire financial crisis it has been plunged into,” he said.

