Father of teen drowned at Sea Point battling to come to terms with loss

Felicien Nzisabira’s son was one of four teenagers who drowned after they were swept out to sea on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The father of an 18-year-old teenager whose body was recovered from Rocklands Beach in Sea Point on Wednesday said he was battling to come to terms with everything that had happened.

His son was one of four teenagers who drowned after they were swept out to sea on Sunday. They were among foreign nationals living at a chapel in the city centre.

Felicien Nzisabira said after leaving Burundi for the safety of his family, he never envisioned losing a child in South Africa.

“We ran away from our country; we can even see here it’s even dangerous after what happened. Every day it’s getting more dangerous,” he said.

Nzisabira explains that his son, Uwamungu John Damour, had been sitting on rocks and spotted three youths in distress.

He then jumped into the water to help them.

“My son was sitting down here. The others cried and said he went to get them. But when he got them, the water came in stronger.”

NSRI's Craig Lambinon added: "On Wednesday morning, a police diving unit recovered the body of an 18-year-old male at Rocklands Beach. Police have opened an inquest docket. Family members have had an opportunity to pay their respects. Condolences are conveyed to the families of all four swimmers. All swimmers have now been accounted for."