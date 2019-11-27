EWN Fantasy Football podcast GW14: Who's your "one more week" guy?

“One more week!” This seems to be the theme for this week’s EWN Fantasy Football podcast. Several players are in the last chance saloon with our group of managers.

“One more week!” This seems to be the theme for this week’s EWN Fantasy Football podcast. Several players are in the last chance saloon with our group of managers.

Jamie Vardy delivers again for most of us, except Wesley Petersen who doesn’t own the Leicester City striker (why though?) Mitch Matyana is the top scorer among us, with 74 points this week. Mitch has been riding that Vardy train. Listen to Mitch’s sage advice next time.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson seems to be delivering for Jason Bechervaise. In truth, both Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold offer much of the same, says Wesley, so choose between the two. Jason prefers having them both.

Raheem Sterling, on the other hand, is Jason’s “one more week guy” – that player you need to offload, but in reality you just wish he would start scoring some major points so you don’t have to cut him from your team.

We all have a “one more week” guy. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Adrian Ephraim’s. The Arsenal striker has struggled in a team that is not firing as it should. Unai Emery is under the whip and may be unemployed before Christmas.

The Stats Corner with Jason is an interesting one this week. It has to do with the numbers 1 and 2. See if you can guess who our stats refer to.

If you’ve never played Bench Boost, Triple Captain or Free Hit then you’re not alone. Adrian has confessed that he hasn’t used his yet, mainly because he doesn’t know how best to use them. Not to worry, the team has some great advice for him.

To listen to the full podcast go here: http://lifepodcasts.fm/podcasts/324-ewn-sport-fantasy-football/episode/267650-ewn-sport-fantasy-football-gameweek-14

Join our EWN Sport Fantasy Football League with this code: 1y5yf9

And if you have anything to say to us, feel free to contact us on ewnsport@primedia.co.za