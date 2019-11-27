View all in Latest


‘Don’t punish paying customers’: Mangaung Municipality urges Eskom

Eskom this week threatened to cut electricity supply to three municipalities in the Free State from next week until they settled their debt.

Picture: Eskom
Picture: Eskom
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality on Wednesday said Eskom and electricity distribution company Centlec should not punish paying customers by cutting power.

This came after Eskom this week threatened to cut electricity supply to three municipalities in the Free State from next week until they settled their debt. The Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality owes the debt-laden power utility R149 million.

The metro’s spokesperson Qondile Khedama said they would try to prevent blackouts at all costs.

“Consumers are paying for this service and we can’t allow a situation where you find that just because two entities disagree on the approach and are making people suffer; that we are not really going to tolerate,” Khedama said.

Eskom and Centlec were scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the way forward.

