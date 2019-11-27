View all in Latest
Despite opposition from DA & EFF, ANC backs Kholeka Gcaleka as next deputy PP

Parliament's justice committee took the decision on Tuesday with the opposition parties noting their objections. Gcaleka will replace Kevin Malunga, whose seven-year term ends next month.

A screengrab of advocate Kholeka Gcaleka during her interview in Parliament on 13 November 2019 for the deputy Public Protector position.
A screengrab of advocate Kholeka Gcaleka during her interview in Parliament on 13 November 2019 for the deputy Public Protector position.
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is set to become the next deputy Public Protector(PP) after she was backed by the African National Congress (ANC) in spite of fierce opposition from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Parliament's justice committee took the decision on Tuesday with the opposition parties noting their objections.

Gcaleka will replace Kevin Malunga, whose seven-year term ends next month. Gcaleka clearly won ANC MPs over during her interview a fortnight ago.

The ruling party's Hishaam Mohamed: "It is my submission chair, that the committee agrees that this is clearly a candidate that was way ahead of than most of the other candidates."

But the DA and the EFF were bitterly opposed. A former senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the National Prosecuting Authority, Gcaleka was an advisor to former Home Affairs and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and continued to work for him after he was found by a court to have lied under oath.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach: "Why would any self-respecting lawyer continue to associate yourself with a man who lies?"

The DA and the EFF believed South African Revenue Service attorney Moshoeshoe Moshoeshoe was a better fit for the position, but the ANC's majority muscle on the committee held sway.

