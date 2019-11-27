View all in Latest
Go

DA: Mokgalapa, Senkubuge innocent until proven guilty

On Tuesday, the party announced that Mokgalapa was on voluntary special leave to allow them to conduct its investigation without interference.

Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Supplied
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng on Tuesday said Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge were innocent until proven otherwise and had urged its members to reserve judgment until its investigation was concluded.

On Tuesday, the party announced that Mokgalapa was on voluntary special leave to allow them to conduct its investigation without interference.

Mokgalapa is accused of sharing sensitive information with Senkubuge. The pair also allegedly engaged in sexual relations in the office.

The party said Senkugube would also be placed on leave for the duration of the investigation.

The party’s John Moodey said: “Because you would like to ensure that the federal legal commission conducted its work thoroughly and that they are able to expedite and act as soon as possible.”

In a leaked recording, Mokgalapa and Senkugube can be heard discussing their colleagues before becoming intimate.

Moodey said whoever recorded the incident would also be investigated.

The DA said it can't predict when this process would be finalised.

