DA in talks with ANC, other parties over leadership changes in JHB, Tshwane
In Johannesburg, Mayor Herman Mashaba leaves office on Wednesday, while in Tshwane, Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is on voluntary special leave over a leaked audio recording.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s mayoral leadership in Gauteng's two major metros is in jeopardy.
The fate of the party's leadership in this province is now subject to two votes in Johannesburg and Tshwane on Thursday.
WATCH: Herman Mashaba's legacy
The votes in the Joburg and Tshwane councils could see the face of leadership in Gauteng completely change.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane has tabled a no-confidence vote against Mokgalapa and the African National Congress is backing them.
DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said it was all in the hands of fate.
“Remember, we can only be in control of what we can control. So, we are constantly talking to the ANC leadership and other parties.”
In Johannesburg, the party has put forward its Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni as Herman Mashaba's successor but without the EFF's backing, there is no guarantee that he will win.
The red berets have also thrown the name of Musa Novela, who is the party’s city caucus leader, in the hat.
Moodey said it was any man's game: “I cannot give you the assurance that we will be able to return a DA mayor in the City of Johannesburg. I will tell you that all our coalition partners are definitely on board.”
Mokgalapa is expected to announce an interim mayor in Tshwane while his fate hangs in the balance.
