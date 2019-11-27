CSA won't challenge decision on Western Province Cricket Association

This follows WPCA winning its arbitration case on Tuesday against the South African cricket governing body with costs.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has on Wednesday confirmed it would not be challenging the decision by advocate Ginsburg SC over Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA).

This follows WPCA winning its arbitration case on Tuesday against the South African cricket governing body with costs.

In September the WPCA board was suspended and placed under administration by CSA who then appointed professor André Odendaal as an administrator to oversee the province's affairs.

This relates to the multi-million rand construction development that would see four new office blocks erected on the northern side of the Newlands Cricket Ground which will be leased out for office space.

CSA claimed the WPCA board was conducting business under distressed conditions.

"CSA has advised the administrator appointed to the WPCA, professor Andre Odendaal, of the outcome of the arbitration and its effect on his tenure as the administrator," said CSA statement.

"CSA wishes to thank professor Andre Odendaal for the impressive work that he has done during his short tenure as the administrator of the WPCA, in particular, in bringing up to speed the NCG development project and ensuring that all the stakeholders in the Western Province continue to work in tandem toward the achievement and realisation of this key objective. The operations of the WPCA and cricket in general in the Western Province will remain uninterrupted."