Consumers warned of cyberattacks on Black Friday, Cyber Monday

JOHANNESBURG - Consumers are being warned to remain cautious of cyberattacks during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday craze.

Cybercrime investigator Rick Crouch said in-store customers were at risk of credit card fraud while online shoppers could fall victim to data theft, scams and ransomware.

Cyber Monday, on 2 December, is one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. This is the time when many will be surfing the internet looking for discounts on products that didn't sell on Black Friday.

While consumers will be making purchases through online stores, criminals are expected to have a little shopping of their own which involves your information and money.

Crouch said hackers would be on the hunt for unsuspecting buyers.

“Criminals will be on a hunt because of the fact that people will be hunting online. So, you’ve got a possibility of computers being hacked and your banking information being taken. You also have the possibility of them setting up fake websites where you think it’s a website of a store that you know, which is linked to the fake website.”

Crouch said consumers should take precautions before purchasing items online including checking website URLs, shopping from secure devices, searching for deals on sites and not search engines, and reviewing credit card and bank statements frequently during the shopping season.