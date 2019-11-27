Communities key to fighting HIV, says UNAIDS report
An estimated 37.9 million people now live with HIV, according to UN figures.
PARIS - The UN's Aids organisation on Tuesday hailed an increase in the numbers of HIV-positive people getting treatment, and credited community-based programmes as the key to fighting the disease.
At the launch of a new report ahead of World AIDS day Sunday, UNAIDS said 24.5 million HIV-positive people were receiving treatment by mid-2019 - about two-thirds of the population infected with the virus worldwide.
The latest figures represented an increase of 1.2 million people getting treatment in six months, said UNAIDS - but it was still short of their target of 30 million people on anti-retroviral therapy by the end of next year.
Experts and campaigners with the organisation underlined the importance of community-led services in HIV prevention, testing and treatment.
"I would not be alive today physically or emotionally without community," UNAIDS' community mobilisation adviser Laurel Sprague told reporters.
Sprague cited the value of "peer support, information, outreach and advocacy that communities did in the early days of the epidemic and continue to do today".
"Communities leading from the front are our best hope of ending AIDS," said UNAIDS' new executive director Winnie Byanyima.
UNAIDS Executive Director @Winnie_Byanyima launched the #WorldAIDSDay report today and outlined her vision for ending AIDS:— UNAIDS (@UNAIDS) November 26, 2019
- Fight inequality & poverty
- Achieve gender equality
- Guarantee human rights
- Ensure funding & resources
Read her speech 👉🏿 https://t.co/zNP40VZqL1 pic.twitter.com/pProtKSh1B
Communities partnering with government - both in health and research sectors - was the "gold standard" for disease response, she added.
Activists and their communities "are our best bet of getting people on to treatment and keeping them there," said Byanyima.
But the new UNAIDS report, "Power to the People" also said that 1.7 million people were newly infected with the virus in 2018.
Four out of five of those newly infected were girls aged between 10 and 19, many of them in sub-Saharan Africa said the report.
Byanyima called for "a feminist approach to HIV that will equalise power and transform the health and development agenda for women and girls and all key populations".
An estimated 37.9 million people now live with HIV, according to UN figures.
Popular in World
-
Robert Redford warns of 'dictator-like' Trump
-
Australian volunteer firefighter charged with lighting bushfires
-
22 years old and on the brink of death from vaping
-
Israel strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire - army
-
Black boxes from crashed helicopters found in Mali - French army
-
First bodies of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam for burial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.