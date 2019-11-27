Coming soon: World’s first birth control for men - an injection to the groin
The drug is injected into men's groin area under local anaesthesia and lasts for 13 years, after which it loses its potency.
Scientists in India have successfully completed clinical trials for a male contraceptive - the first alternative to sterilisation via a vasectomy.
Male contraceptives have made it to clinical trials a few times in the US and UK but have either failed or been called off because the side effects - similar to those women experience while on birth control - were deemed unbearable for the men.
Dr RS Sharma, the Senior Scientist who has been spearheading the project reported that 303 candidates were recruited for the trials with a 97.3% success rate and no reported side-effects.
Read more on www.hindustantimes.com
_This article was first published on KFM._
