Cape Town detective murdered in apparent house robbery

The officer, who was a detective at the Elsies River police station, was shot dead during an apparent house robbery on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer has been killed in Delft, Cape Town.

The officer, who was a detective at the Elsies River police station, was shot dead during an apparent house robbery on Tuesday.

His murder has been linked to a separate robbery that occurred in Bellville.

Following that robbery police were quick to react and caught up with a gang of robbers in Mfuleni. Two arrests were made.

Officials also recovered a vehicle, two firearms and a number of mobile phones.

The police’s Novella Potelwa explained that upon further investigation it emerged one of the phones belonged to the slain SAPS member.

“Of the cellphones recovered, one belonged to an off-duty police officer, who was shot dead.”

This comes a week after well respected Bishop Lavis policeman lieutenant colonel Andre Kay was buried.

Kay, who was attached to the provincial firearm, liquor and second-hand goods control unit, was off-duty when he was gunned down in front of his house earlier this month.

Some Bishop Lavis community leaders believe slain policeman was targeted. But the motive for the attack remains unclear.