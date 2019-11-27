Boy (9) drowns in Kleinmond Lagoon

A group of children had been swimming in the Kleinmond Lagoon when the boy disappeared under the water.

CAPE TOWN - A nine-year-old boy has drowned in Kleinmond in the Overberg region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. A group of children had been swimming in the Kleinmond Lagoon when the boy disappeared under the water.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon said: “The child was found underwater and recovered to the shore. Sadly, paramedics declared the child deceased. Police are investigating. Condolences have been conveyed to the family and friends of the child.”