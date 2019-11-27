1 killed, 4 arrested after police chase over alleged motorcycle theft
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has been shot dead in a crossfire with police on the R21 Highway near Kempton Park.
The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “Six suspects who were driving a Toyota Hilux and a Toyota RunX went to steal a motorbike. The police followed the suspects to the R21 in Kempton Park. A shoot-out ensued and police arrested them.”
In a separate incident in Alberton on Tuesday, two people were shot dead.
It’s understood they were shot more than 20 times. ER24’S Ross Campbell said they were found in a car.
“ER24 paramedics were called to a scene where two men were shot and killed. They were declared dead on arrival.”
#sapsGP Suspect fatally wounded and 4 arrested during a shootout with police on the R21 highway earlier this am. #SAPS recovered 2 firearms. Suspects sought icw motorbikes, boats and caravans theft in the province. #TrioCrimes MEhttps://t.co/bbmjYvKAu1 pic.twitter.com/gkbgGXwdE8— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 27, 2019
