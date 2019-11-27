View all in Latest
Go

1 killed, 4 arrested after police chase over alleged motorcycle theft

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The suspects were arrested after a police chase which ended on the R21 Highway near Kempton Park on 27 November 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
The suspects were arrested after a police chase which ended on the R21 Highway near Kempton Park on 27 November 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been shot dead in a crossfire with police on the R21 Highway near Kempton Park.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “Six suspects who were driving a Toyota Hilux and a Toyota RunX went to steal a motorbike. The police followed the suspects to the R21 in Kempton Park. A shoot-out ensued and police arrested them.”

In a separate incident in Alberton on Tuesday, two people were shot dead.

It’s understood they were shot more than 20 times. ER24’S Ross Campbell said they were found in a car.

“ER24 paramedics were called to a scene where two men were shot and killed. They were declared dead on arrival.”

