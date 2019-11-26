Zozibini Tunzi to use Miss Universe stage to tackle gender-based violence
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is on Tuesday travelling to the US to compete on the international stage.
JOHANNESBURG - Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi said she aimed to change the narrative associated with pageants on the world stage as she prepared for Miss Universe next month.
Tunzi is on Tuesday travelling to the US to compete on the international stage. She said despite negative perceptions about the competition, it provided women opportunities to lead.
South Africans were urged to bring flags and signs to OR Tambo International Airport to wish Tunzi well ahead of the Miss Universe event on 9 December.
Tunzi said as the country observed 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, she would use the opportunity to advocate for women empowerment and address gender-based violence globally.
“The Miss Universe platform as well as the Miss South Africa platform are some of the few platforms that actually give women the ability to lead and the sooner we start looking at it as a leadership position, the less it’s something that’s taboo and the more we can start moving forward as women,” she said.
Should Tunzi win the international pageant, she would become the third South African to wear the crown, which she said was a victory for all who had supported her during her reign.
“I want them to know that I leave as myself to the Miss Universe stage, but when I stand there I will be standing as millions of South Africans.”
Miss Universe is one of the world’s largest pageants with 92 countries contesting for the crown this year.
View this post on Instagram
I stand on the shoulders of giants, the women that came before me. They ran so that I could walk and I’m proud to be part of a sisterhood of women that have inspired millions including myself to be their true and authentic selves. P.S. I’m sure you guys still remember this dress and the incredible woman who wore it! Hopefully some of it’s magic rubbed off on me!?🇿🇦👑🇿🇦
More in Lifestyle
-
Selena Gomez reportedly suffered panic attack before AMA performance
-
Billie Eilish is Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year
-
Dining and Down Syndrome, a winning combination for Brussels restaurant
-
French Montana in intensive care
-
R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend claims he forced her to have two abortions
-
SA’s obsession with Black Friday: How it all started
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.