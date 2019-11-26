WHO, UNICEF evacuate 76 staff from Ebola teams in Congo due to insecurity
Rebels believed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) killed eight people in an overnight raid on Sunday.
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday evacuated dozens of their staff working on the Ebola epidemic from the town of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the worsening security situation.
Rebels believed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) killed eight people in an overnight raid on Sunday.
Residents angry at the perceived inaction of both the government and a U.N. peacekeeping mission then set fire to the mayor’s office and several UN buildings on Monday. At least two people were killed in clashes with police.
WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a news briefing in Geneva that 49 non-essential staff were flown on Tuesday morning to the eastern city of Goma, where they will continue working,
“Seventy-one remain on the spot at this point to ensure as good as possible or at least the minimum support to the Ebola response,” Lindmeier said.
“The frustration, the anger of the population on the ground is very much understandable. But we need law and order restored in order to carry out vital operations,” he said.
The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has temporarily relocated 27 staff, leaving 12 in Beni, spokeswoman Marixie Mercado said.
Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Friday that about 360 people were at potential risk of Ebola after contact with an infected person in eastern Congo, yet many of them were out of reach due to clashes and insecurity.
“The violence has to stop, we have enough areas where we cannot go due to violence, military violence or rebel violence going on. So this is very bad for the Ebola response,” Lindmeier told the briefing.
There have been 3,303 cases of Ebola, including 2,199 deaths, in the outbreak that was declared in August 2018. The WHO declared it an international emergency in July 2019.
Popular in Africa
-
STATE OF NATION: Inside SA's xenophobia crisis
-
Floods kill at least 39 in Congolese capital Kinshasa
-
Flights in Zimbabwe operating as normal, says aviation authorities
-
SA's Pepkor to close loss-making Zimbabwe business
-
Zimbabwe refuses to reverse the land reform amid US demands
-
Botswana opposition challenges election result in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.