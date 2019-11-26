'We’re demanding houses': Darling set for another day of protests
Resident Themba Mosime claimed at least seven people were injured during clashes with police and private security officials on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Protests in the Asla community of Darling are set to continue for a second day on Tuesday.
Demonstrators are up in arms over a lack of housing in the area. Resident Themba Mosime claimed at least seven people were injured during clashes with police and private security officials on Monday.
However, this has not been confirmed by the South African Police Service.
Mosime said protesting residents will try and force residents who are not partaking in the service delivery demonstrations to stay home from work and join them in their fight for housing.
“We’re demanding houses because they promised in 2010 that they were going to build houses. Now they’re saying they can only build 15 houses in 2022, but more than 2,000 people applied for houses.”
