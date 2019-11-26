We’ll talk in May, says Pitso Mosimane over league results

Highlands Park take on fifth-place Wits, ninth on the log Orlando Pirates are at home to Polokwane City while Telkom Knockout finalists Mamelodi Sundowns take on AmaZulu.

CAPE TOWN - Attention turns back to the league football on Tuesday night, with three games taking place in the Absa Premiership.

The Brazilians will be without Gaston Sirino for the clash after he was sent off during the semi-final against Golden Arrows on the weekend.

They beat them 2-0 to book a spot in the final against Maritzburg United on 14 December at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The sending off was Sirino’s third since arriving in South Africa in January 2018. Coach Pitso Mosimane said: "He’s one of those kinds of players that you will always know they will put you in that kind of space all the time because they can’t control the temper," he said.

"Remember I am a football coach. I am not a physiologist to give him all that. It’s emotion."

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango will also miss the clash due to an injury he suffered in the game against Arrows.

"It’s his hamstring," Mosimane confirmed. "It’s a lot of games. He comes from internationals, played two games and kept two clean sheets, he was travelling. All these things they add and sometimes they train hard in the national teams."

In the league, Sundowns are 10 points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs but do have a game in hand.

Having won a record nine league title’s during the PSL era, this year looks set to see the team tested in their quest to win a tenth crown.

For those trying to finish about Sundowns, Mosimane had this message.

"There is noise, it’s how you end," he emphasised.

"You can start very well, look very good and look promising this year. But we’ll talk in May. That’s the way it is."