WATCH LIVE: Inquiry hears Zuma was a 'very loyal' friend to Gupta family

PRETORIA – The state capture commission of inquiry resumed on Tuesday, with Mo Shaik sharing more details on former President Jacob Zuma.

The commission is tasked with investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state.

On Monday, Shaik, the former head of the State Security Agency's foreign branch, implicated the former president.

He said South Africa had paid the price as Zuma refused to allow a probe into the Guptas by the SSA.

Shaik revealed that instead of allowing an intelligence investigation of the Guptas to proceed, Zuma defended the controversial family.

He further claimed that he and two other senior SSA officials met personally with the former president to inform him of their proposed investigation of the Guptas.

Shaik continued his testimony on Tuesday and shared details on Zuma's reaction to an investigation into the Guptas.

He said: "He was being very loyal to the friendship of the Gupta family, even though this loyalty was causing him embarrassment in his public office."

Shaik added: "The facts did not matter at that point."

He also said that "once the president had made up his mind, it was very difficult to shift that mindset".

