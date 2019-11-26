Tshwane mayor says leaked audio was 'only gossip,' but DA could take steps

In the audio, Mokgalapa is heard discussing plans to fire the city's chief operations officer James Murphy, he also described his predecessor Solly Msimanga's policies as stupid while he referred to the city's speaker as stupid.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) calls for Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to step down with immediate effect, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would only show him the door if its investigations prove he was compromised and acted unethically during a private conversation with a subordinate.

An audio recording in which the mayor is talking with the city's MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge had been leaked.

DA’s Gauteng leader John Moody explained that the party was concerned with some aspects of that discussion.

“A person needs to be very cautious of about discussing party issues and colleagues and also matters relating to executive decisions that need to be taken.”

He said tough action would be taken against the mayor should the outcome of the investigation against him recommend so.

“If the investigation finds that the mayor needs to vacate his [post] then of course as a party, we will give him such instructions.”

He said the party did not condone what Mokgalapa said about some of his colleagues in the party.

It’s also alleged that the mayor engaged in sexual intercourse with the MMC during the meeting at the municipal offices.

Mokgalapa has opened a criminal case against disgruntled former employees, whom he claims were behind what he said was an "illegal recording".

Mokgalapa's defence is that he was merely gossiping with Sheila Senkubuge.