Tom Moyane in court over alleged assault of his grandchild’s mother

TSHWANE – Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane made his first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

The case was being pursued by AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute the matter.

Moyane allegedly assaulted Lerato Maila, the mother of his grandchild, in May 2018. His son was in a relationship with Maila at the time of the incident.

Private prosecutor Elijah Mamabolo said the NPA failed in its duty to strive for justice and made its decision not to prosecute in a mere nine days, without consulting the victim.

“We are disappointed and dismayed by the fact that the NPA, which has a constitutional duty to prosecute these types of cases, refused or failed to do so, therefore, impairing the rights of the complainant,” he said.

Moyane was due back in court next month.