Thieves target CT church again, steal food stored for elderly people
The church's Sandra Adams said they managed to cut the power supply to bypass the alarm system before trying to force the hall door open with a pickaxe.
CAPE TOWN - An Athlone church said it was disturbed after being targeted in a third break-in in as many months.
Adams said the thieves stole food which was being stored for a Christmas party for elderly congregants.
“To me, it’s very sad. Our church is a godly community and we help everyone. It’s sad that people are stealing. Don’t take what is not yours.”
Thieves broke into Silvertown Baptist Church over the weekend and ransacked the kitchen.
