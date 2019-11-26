'Stop killing women': Nzimande condemns murder of student Precious Ramabulana

Precious Ramabulana was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday and had apparently been stabbed 52 times.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has joined many South Africans in expressing deep sadness following the murder of a Capricorn TVET College student. Precious Ramabulana was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday and had apparently been stabbed 52 times.

It is also suspected that she was raped before she was killed but that has not been confirmed.

The minister said he was in talks with all institutions of higher learning to improve campus safety and security.

The news of Ramabulana's murder comes as the country marks the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

Many took to social media to offer condolences to the late student's loved ones.

Precious Ramabulana, a student at Capricorn TVET, was raped and stabbed 52 times because a man, for whatever reason, felt she belongs to him. Rest In Peace. May justice find you 😔💐 pic.twitter.com/9g5YPw5mJf — #FreeKanyaCekeshe (@NalediChirwa) November 25, 2019

Justice must be done for this girl stabbed 52 times and raped in her room were she was supposed to be safe . This touched me to the core hurt and angry some man don't have brains but water in their heads. RIP Precious Ramabulana pic.twitter.com/L3zj2jqP2Y — Sydney (@Sydney94897253) November 26, 2019

Statement by @EFFSCRU in solidarity with Capricorn TVET College Ramakgopa campus students and sending their condolences to the family of Precious Ramabulana. #justiceforpreciousramabulana pic.twitter.com/oBPT2E7woX — Morena (@SiyaNyulu) November 26, 2019

This is getting sick and sicker everyday whilst we watch, we can't be losing our children , sisters,wives , daughters and mothers against these monsters, MEN CAN WE RISE UP and protect our women. STOP IT#PreciousRamabulana — Justice de Jaziri (@JustJaziri) November 26, 2019

Please guys stop women abuse .

This soul have been raped and stabbed 52 times

#PreciousRamabulana pic.twitter.com/ZDUEeLt2Nx — Tshegofatso Masete (@tshegomasetet) November 25, 2019

I can't imagine how she might have felt before meeting her death. The panic, the fear and her pain. Sorry Baby Girl. May your beautiful soul RIP. Gone too soon😔😔#MenAreTrash #PreciousRamabulana — Zimasa Billie🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Zimasabuhle) November 26, 2019

#justiceforpreciousramabulana #JusticeForPrecious



On the eve of #16DaysOfActivism Precious Ramabulana was stabbed 52 times & raped at a Tvet College!



Parents send their kids to school, little do they know that they may return in body bags 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/nl7XTqK8Wh — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) November 26, 2019

Ramabulana's murder follows countrywide protests against gender-based violence.

Earlier this month, Luyanda Botha was handed three life sentences and five years with no prospect of parole for the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The crime took place at a Cape Town Post Office branch in August.

In a separate case, Jesse Hess, a 19-year-old UWC theology student, and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, were found dead in their Parow flat, in Cape Town, in August.

The two men implicated in the murder of the UWC student her grandfather will spend Christmas behind bars.

David Van Boven - a relative of the slain 19-year-old - and Tasliem Ambrose were in the Bellville Magistrates Court last week. They each face two charges of murder and two of aggravated robbery.

Van Boven, who was released on parole in December, has a previous rape and drug-related conviction.

He's also accused of another sexual assault in a separate matter.

Two months ago, government promised to make R1.6 billion of funding available towards programs to tackle crimes against women and girls.

Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs & Lizell Persens.