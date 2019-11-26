Rand steady, focus on US-China talks

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Rand steady, focus on US-China talks

As of 1530 GMT, the rand was largely unchanged at 14.7990 per dollar.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand steadied in afternoon trade on Tuesday, while stocks fell, as traders awaited further developments in trade negotiations between the United States and China.

As of 1530 GMT, the rand was largely unchanged at 14.7990 per dollar.

The outcome of US-China trade talks remained the key driver, with Beijing saying negotiators from both sides held a phone call trying to hammer out a preliminary “phase one” deal.

“The apparent progress on the phase one trade talks between the US and China has provided the markets with some comfort and thus far, these factors have outweighed the various local factors weighing on the local economy,” Nedbank analysts said in a note. “The rand has proven to be resilient so far.”

The International Monetary Fund warned on Monday that South Africa faced a prolonged period of weak growth if the government did not implement promised reforms quickly, especially a turnaround of cash-strapped power utility Eskom.

On the bourse, the banking sector led the market lower.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 Index fell 1.3% to 49,818.42 points while the broader All-Share Index was down 1.19% to 56,074.74 points.

The banking index tumbled 2.77%. Leading decliners were Firstrand, down 3.38% to R62.25, and Discovery off 3.22% to R119.02.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 added 1 basis point to 8.475%.

Timeline

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA