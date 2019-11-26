Pay your bills or else: Eskom cracks the whip
Eskom said the rolling blackouts will happen for most of the day until they pay up.
JOHANNESBURG - Three municipalities in the Free State have until next week to pay their electricity bills or Eskom will switch off the lights.
The Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, as well as the Mafube and Mantsopa municipalities, owe millions to the struggling power utility.
The power utility is getting tough on defaulting municipalities who owe it millions. The parastatal said it was forced to go this route because the municipalities had not paid their accounts.
The planned power cuts will start from 3 December, running from 6am until 8pm.
The power utility said it understands this would cause disruptions to service delivery and local government business, but it had no choice.
Customers who get their electricity directly from Eskom, not the municipalities, will not be affected.
