Parly’s justice committee finds ‘no reasons’ to reinstate Jiba, Mrwebi at NPA
Parliament’s justice committee on Tuesday decided there were no compelling reasons to recommend that they should be restored to their positions at the NPA.
CAPE TOWN - It could be the end of the line for axed senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi when it comes to getting their jobs back.
On Tuesday, Parliament’s justice committee decided there were no compelling reasons to recommend that they should be restored to their positions at the NPA.
Jiba wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise earlier this month, saying she had decided to move on and was no longer interested in being restored to office.
The committee was also told that Jiba on Tuesday morning gave notice that she was withdrawing her court application to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire her set aside.
While Jiba was ready to give up the fight, Mrwebi wrote asking the committee that he be allowed to come before it with his legal counsel to argue why he should get his job back.
But members of the Democratic Alliance and African National Congress opposed this, arguing that the committee had previously agreed it would only accept written representations from the pair, and had received such from Mrwebi.
The Economic Freedom Fighters' MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, however, insisted that Mrwebi should be allowed to appear, but he was unable to convince other committee members.
Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe then made his ruling: “The overwhelming majority of members are of the view that firstly; on whether we should allow advocate Mrwebi to make a representation - that we should not agree to that, and secondly, that we have not found compelling reasons to restore advocate Mrwebi and advocate Jiba.”
The committee’s recommendation would come before the National Assembly for ratification on Tuesday.
