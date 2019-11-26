Parly’s justice committee names Kholeka Gcaleka as next deputy PP
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka would take over from Advocate Kevin Malunga whose term expires next month.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s justice committee on Tuesday named Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the next deputy Public Protector.
Gcaleka would take over from Advocate Kevin Malunga whose term expires next month.
African National Congress members of the committee pushed for Gcaleka in the face of fierce opposition from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
“I think it’s very clear, although I can say the committee is divided, the majority of the members of the committee are of the view that Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka should be the deputy Public Protector,” said Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe.
Gcaleka is a former senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the National Prosecuting Authority and a former advisor to Malusi Gigaba when he was the minister of home affairs and finance.
DA and EFF objections to her selection from the seven candidates who were interviewed included that she remained as Gigaba’s advisor after he was found by a court to have lied under oath.
