Parly’s higher education committee sends condolences to Ramabulana family

Precious Ramabulana was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday and had apparently been stabbed 52 times.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's higher education committee has sent its condolences to the family of murdered TVET student Precious Ramabulana in Limpopo.

The Capricorn TVET College student was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday and had apparently been stabbed 52 times.

It's also suspected she was raped but this has not yet been confirmed.

In a statement on Tuesday, committee chairperson Philly Mapulane expresses his concern at the high rate of students killed in 2019.

Mapulane said he was shocked by the killing of Ramabulana during a period when the country is observing 16 Days of activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

He said the amount of violence directed at female university students was shocking and should be dealt with decisively.

Parliamentarians are calling on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to track down those responsible.

Mapulane said these ongoing attacks highlighted the need to invest in campus accommodation for students, as well as security at accommodation facilities that are off-campus.