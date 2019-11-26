Parliament calls for action over failed Giyani water project

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Parliament calls for action over failed Giyani water project

On Monday the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) conducted a search and seizure operation at the offices of the Lepelle Northern Board in Polokwane related to allegations of corruption in the controversial Giyani water project.

Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation said it was unacceptable that Giyani residents were robbed of their basic human right to water.

On Monday the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) conducted a search and seizure operation at the offices of the Lepelle Northern Board in Polokwane related to allegations of corruption in the controversial Giyani water project.

The failed project was initially expected to cost half a billion rand. The project ballooned to over R2 billion, but none of the approximately 50 villages in Giyani or surrounds were given access to water.

The portfolio committee’s Machwene Semenya said: “If you have cases that have not been resolved and you have lost a lot of money as a state, it’s a problem. Those who are found guilty must be dealt with.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA