Parliament calls for action over failed Giyani water project
On Monday the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) conducted a search and seizure operation at the offices of the Lepelle Northern Board in Polokwane related to allegations of corruption in the controversial Giyani water project.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation said it was unacceptable that Giyani residents were robbed of their basic human right to water.
The failed project was initially expected to cost half a billion rand. The project ballooned to over R2 billion, but none of the approximately 50 villages in Giyani or surrounds were given access to water.
The portfolio committee’s Machwene Semenya said: “If you have cases that have not been resolved and you have lost a lot of money as a state, it’s a problem. Those who are found guilty must be dealt with.”
