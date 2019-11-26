Myeni says other execs must be held accountable for state of SAA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Myeni says other execs must be held accountable for state of SAA

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has taken Myeni to the High Court in Pretoria arguing that she should not be allowed to serve on another board.

FILE: Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni in February 2015. Picture: Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo.
FILE: Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni in February 2015. Picture: Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni are set to argue on Tuesday that if she was declared a delinquent director, all board members who served with her should be declared the same.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has taken Myeni to the High Court in Pretoria arguing that she should not be allowed to serve on another board. This after SAA suffered a massive financial loss under her watch.

Myeni is expected to bring yet another application on Tuesday, saying she cannot be declared a delinquent director alone.

She wants other former or current board members to also answer for what happened at SAA.

On Monday, she brought an application to have her plea amended to partly deny her personal involvement. She argued that her previous lawyer did not do his job properly.

But Outa lawyer Carol Steinberg disagreed: “She is not an illiterate uneducated person, [so] how do you not look at your plea until after the trial should have started. There is no explanation.”

The court has reserved judgment in the amendment application. Since the matter began, Myeni has not attended proceedings, saying she cannot afford it.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA