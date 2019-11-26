Myeni says other execs must be held accountable for state of SAA
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has taken Myeni to the High Court in Pretoria arguing that she should not be allowed to serve on another board.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni are set to argue on Tuesday that if she was declared a delinquent director, all board members who served with her should be declared the same.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has taken Myeni to the High Court in Pretoria arguing that she should not be allowed to serve on another board. This after SAA suffered a massive financial loss under her watch.
Myeni is expected to bring yet another application on Tuesday, saying she cannot be declared a delinquent director alone.
She wants other former or current board members to also answer for what happened at SAA.
On Monday, she brought an application to have her plea amended to partly deny her personal involvement. She argued that her previous lawyer did not do his job properly.
But Outa lawyer Carol Steinberg disagreed: “She is not an illiterate uneducated person, [so] how do you not look at your plea until after the trial should have started. There is no explanation.”
The court has reserved judgment in the amendment application. Since the matter began, Myeni has not attended proceedings, saying she cannot afford it.
