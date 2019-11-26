EC teen attacked, raped while jogging at beach
Swift response by police and security guards resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect.
CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape teenage girl has been raped. The teenage girl was jogging along a beach when an armed man confronted her.
The teen was attacked and sexually assaulted in Port Alfred on Monday.
He raped her at knifepoint and fled with her cellphone. Swift response by police and security guards resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect.
He's expected to appear in the Port Alfred Magistrates Court later this week.
This attack and many like it are a depressing reminder despite initiatives such as the 16 days of activism campaign, gender violence persists and much more needs to be done to address it.
